Hillsborough emergency rental assistance program reaches funding limit

The county said it plans to reopen the program once it receives additional funding.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County program created to help those struggling to pay rent has reached its funding limit — at least for now.

The county announced Wednesday morning that it was no longer accepting applications for the program, but that it expects additional funding soon.

"Once funding is available, we will reopen the program and begin accepting applications again," the county wrote on Twitter.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program has reached its current funding limit and is no longer accepting applications at this time.



Additional funding for the program is expected soon. Once funding is available, we will reopen the program and begin accepting applications again.

According to the Hillsborough County website, the emergency rental assistance program is intended "to help prevent homelessness." People living in the county struggling to pay rent, mortgage or utility bills were welcome to apply.

Similar programs were implemented in several other counties in the Tampa Bay area, including Pinellas, Pasco and Sarasota counties, as a way to help those needing financial support as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those in need of immediate financial help can contact the state's Our Florida Program for emergency rental assistance.