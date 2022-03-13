2 men changing tire hit, killed after driver fell asleep at wheel, FHP says

It happened on I-275 in Tampa, just north of Fowler Avenue.

TAMPA, Fla. — Troopers say two men changing a tire on the side of the highway were hit and killed by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel.

It happened just after 7:45 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 275, just north of Fowler Avenue in Tampa.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 73-year-old driver had a left front tire blow out on I-275 and pulled over onto the shoulder of the road. A friend of the driver, a 30-year-old man, arrived to help.

The two men were standing on the driver's side of the car when another car driving along the highway swerved into the shoulder and hit them, FHP says.

Troopers say that driver, a 36-year-old man, fell asleep at the wheel when he lost control of the car.