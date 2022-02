Right now, the cause of the fire is unknown.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is currently working to put out a fire at an apartment complex in Tampa.

The fire is at Sligh Avenue E. and 50th Street N. at the Del Rio Apartments.

50th Street N., south of Sligh Avenue E. is closed while crews are on scene.

