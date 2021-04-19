Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office looking for man who may have witnessed a deadly shooting

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone who knows the man or sees him to come forward.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to find a person they say might have witnessed a deadly shooting outside a Tampa gas station.

According to a press release, deputies were called out around 11 p.m. on Sunday to the 7-Eleven gas station, located on the corner of Memorial Highway and George Road, for an argument that led to a deadly shooting.

Once on scene, deputies say they found a man on the ground on George Road and began life-saving measures while paramedics arrived. The sheriff's office says the man later died from his injuries at an area hospital.

The argument deputies were initially called out for occurred between the 20-year-old who died and an unknown person outside the convenience store, according to a press release.

Following the argument, the sheriff's office reports the 20-year-old went to his car and drove off, but he wasn't alone. He was followed by the unknown person who deputies say pulled up next to the car and fired multiple shots.

"Surveillance video shows a Hispanic male, driving a white Mini Cooper, come in contact with the victim outside the gas station, before entering the convenience store to make a purchase," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Detectives would like to talk to this individual about what he may have seen and are asking anyone who may know him, or who sees him, to please come forward."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

Click here for video from HCSO.