TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools have rescheduled graduation ceremonies that were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crowds of families and friends were the biggest concern, because it would have made social distancing impossible.

The state's third largest school district said student leaders at its high schools collaborated with the graduation committee to come up with the alternative plans.

This past weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida students would not be returning to classrooms this year and would instead continue to learn from home. The shutdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak mean students haven't been able to play sports or attend traditional proms.

For seniors, the thought of not having a normal graduation ceremony was especially difficult. But now, there is a solution.

For Hillsborough County's class of 2020, rescheduled graduation ceremonies will be held in July at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. Click here for a full list of graduation dates and times.

