More than 1,100 weapons were collected during a gun-swap event held by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Among the 1,173 guns collected, deputies recovered six stolen guns during the event held at Falkenburg Road Jail and the Hillsborough County West Service Unit.

People lined up more than an hour before the scheduled start time of 9 a.m. to trade in their old, unwanted guns for $50 and a voucher for two Tampa Bay Rays tickets. Sheriff Chad Chronister decided to open the event early at 8 a.m., collecting more than 100 guns within the first hour.

"I couldn't be happier that the community took advantage of this program to dispose of their unwanted firearms," said Chronister, "but the true gratification comes from the fact in knowing that one of these guns won't be used by children to harm themselves or that a bad guy won't use one of them to commit another crime."

The collected guns will be destroyed.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP