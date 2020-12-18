Breaking barriers: Student becomes first female wrestler at Hillsborough high school

Bhavya Bansal made history when she won her first match this week.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — "I can't believe I'm the one breaking barriers here at Middleton," 10th grader Bhavya Bansal said-- and she's doing just that.

Bansal is Middleton High School's first female wrestler, making history not once, but twice during her wrestling career.

The second instance came as the biomedical student and aspiring neurologist won her first match this week.

But not only does Bansal put up impressive victories on the mat, but she also is a high achiever when it comes to her education and extracurricular activities.

According to a press release, Bansal has a 5.5+ GPA and has a black belt in Taekwondo.

Let's hear it for girl power!

