Indoor high school graduation planned for Hillsborough County students

The Hillsborough County School District is still planning on having its high school graduation ceremonies inside the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall next month. The update came from Superintendent Addison Davis close to the end of Tuesday's school board meeting.

"It's going to look a little different due to the fact that we'll use the entire first front floor to be able to expand our children and students to make sure we have the proper distance between each of our learners and it will reduce the number of distinguished guests that we have on the platform," Davis said.

Davis said he would be sending out information to the county's principals.

Students will only be able to bring two people to the ceremony, Davis said. he apologized for the inconvenience but said that was the best they could do to make graduations happen.

"We will be mindful, as we see a continued upward spike it may change, but right now, we're going to do everything we can to have a traditional graduation for our learners."

Graduations for this year were postponed from late May and early July because of the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, Florida is seeing an increase in positive cases.

You can see the tentative dates and times for Hillsborough County graduations here.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out and requested a copy of the letter outlining school plans sent to principals and is waiting to hear back.

