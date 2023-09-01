Tampa police: Student brings stolen loaded gun inside backpack to Hillsborough High School

The school was never under an active threat, police said.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old student at Hillsborough High School was arrested Friday for having a loaded stolen gun and more than 20 rounds of ammunition in his backpack, Tampa Police said.

According to police, faculty at Hillsborough High School got a tip that a student was vaping in one of the restrooms. Once found, the 16-year-old was brought to the school's office. 10 Tampa Bay is not naming the teen due to his age.

Police said when the teen learned his backpack would be searched, he contacted another student to come get it and take it away. Not long after, a School Resource Officer (SRO) was able to track down the other student and get the backpack back.

When searching the student's backpack, the SRO reportedly found a loaded 9-millimeter gun and more than 20 rounds of ammunition. The gun had been stolen, police added.

However, police said there was no indication there was anyone armed on the school's campus. Right now in the investigation, police said they don't believe the 16-year-old had any intention to hurt anyone at the school with the stolen gun.

"Back in June, we made it very clear that a juvenile who illegally possesses a firearm will face serious consequences," Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "We're fortunate that no one was hurt, but let this be a stark reminder for students

who think bringing a firearm onto the school's campus is a good idea- it's not and there are adult consequences as a result of adult decisions."