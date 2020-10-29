Investigation underway after man shows up dead to the hospital

It happened early Thursday morning in Hillsborough County.

BRANDON, Fla. — He arrived at a Brandon hospital overnight. Deputies say he was already dead.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it all began with an argument between the man, another man and a woman on Fontana Place near Moreland Drive in Valrico. The second man shot the first man in the upper body, investigators say.

A friend drove him to the hospital, but he was dead when they got there.

Dispatchers got the 911 call just after 12 a.m. Thursday for the dead man at Brandon Regional Hospital. Authorities responded and began their homicide investigation.

Deputies are now searching for the man and woman from the argument. They're interviewing neighbors and witnesses who may have seen or heard something.

"This is an active investigation," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "We are still investigating whether or not these two parties knew each other prior to the deadly shooting that took place earlier this morning. I want to assure everyone though, that there is no threat to the public at this time."

Anyone with information about the case should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

