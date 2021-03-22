Deputies search for man accused of shooting at Hillsborough County hookah lounge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a man it says is responsible for a shooting Sunday outside a hookah lounge.
According to a press release, around 3:40 a.m. a man was sitting in his car outside the Sky Hookah Lounge during a party, when a man approached him with a gun and shot at his car.
After the shooting, deputies say the man took off.
The person in the car was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The suspected shooter was caught on surveillance cameras and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, camouflage pants and carrying a men's satchel.
Deputies say he is believed to have a half sleeve tattoo on his lower right arm.
“As we work through the exact cause of this shooting, our detectives are hopeful that surveillance video of the suspect will help to identify and locate him as quickly as possible,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
