Hillsborough firefighters battle blaze at Brandon home

No one was injured, but two adults and a dog were displaced from their home.

BRANDON, Fla. — A family was displaced Monday morning after an attic fire broke out at their Brandon home.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 8 a.m. to a home on Marjorie Avenue after receiving multiple calls about smoke coming from the house.

Firefighters said they arrived to find "heavy smoke coming from the eaves of

the front of the house." They began an "aggressive" interior attack on the attic fire and extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported and no one was found inside the house after two searches, according to the fire department.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two adults and one dog who were displaced.