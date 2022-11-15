x
Hillsborough County

HCSO: 39-year-old inmate dies due to 'medical condition'

Ashley Boggs was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital on Monday due to a medical condition.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County said on Tuesday they were investigating the death of a 39-year-old inmate.

Ashley Boggs was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital on Monday due to a medical condition, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. She was pronounced dead on Tuesday. 

The 39-year-old has been arrested 29 times in Hillsborough County and she was currently in jail for several charges, including theft, carrying a concealed weapon and grand theft. 

Deputies say the investigation of her death remains ongoing.

