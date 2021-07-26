x
Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County jail inmate dies at hospital

Elvis Upshaw, 62, was found unresponsive Monday.
TAMPA, Fla — An investigation is underway into an inmate's death at the Hillsborough County jail, the sheriff's office said. 

Elvis Upshaw, 62, was found unresponsive Monday after suffering from a medical episode, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Upshaw's cause of death is not yet known. According to the sheriff's office, an examination will be performed.

Jail records show Upshaw was in jail on a charge of failing to report his residence as a sex offender.

