Hillsborough County jail inmate dies at hospital

TAMPA, Fla — An investigation is underway into an inmate's death at the Hillsborough County jail, the sheriff's office said.
Elvis Upshaw, 62, was found unresponsive Monday after suffering from a medical episode, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Upshaw's cause of death is not yet known. According to the sheriff's office, an examination will be performed.
Jail records show Upshaw was in jail on a charge of failing to report his residence as a sex offender.
- 'It’s been an honor': Chief Brian Dugan announces his retirement from Tampa Police Department
- Carlie Brucia's killer, Joseph Smith, dies in prison
- Man accused of shooting family member at Spring Hill BioSpine
- Eating fresh fish and seafood during red tide: Is it safe?
- Red tide at the beach: See the latest conditions
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter