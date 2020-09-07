Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office K-9 dies of an apparent heart attack

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is saying goodbye to a beloved member of its team, K-9 Fritz.
K-9 Fritz suffered an apparent heart attack while at home with his family, according to the sheriff's office.
"It is with a heavy heart that the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is announcing the passing of K9 Fritz. K9 Fritz suffered an apparent heart attack while he was home with his family this weekend," HCSO wrote in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Bruce who was the human handler, partner, and friend to K9 Fritz and the entire K9 Unit."
Fritz was a 2-year-old Dutch Shepard who has been on the force since October of 2018. The K-9 was dually trained in drug detection and criminal apprehension.
During his time with the sheriff's office, Fritz and Deputy Bruce made numerous arrests for crimes including drugs, guns, burglaries, and robberies.
In Fritz's free time, he loved to play with his kong toy and hang out with his family.
"Thank you for your service to Hillsborough County, K9 Fritz. Rest in peace," the sheriff's office wrote, sharing a montage of the K-9.
