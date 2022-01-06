New K-9 named after fallen Hillsborough County Sergeant Brian LaVigne

"This tribute to Sergeant Brian LaVigne is one that will be ever-present amongst those who come into contact with K9 Roy," the sheriff said in a statement.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's newest K-9 has taken on a special name to honor a sergeant killed in the line of duty just a day before retirement.

Sergeant Brian LaVigne, 54, died on Jan. 11, 2021, when Travis Garrett, who was fleeing deputies, intentionally crashed into the driver's side of his cruiser, according to authorities. He had another day of work before retiring after 30 years.

Now, meet K-9 Roy. The name is LaVigne's middle name, the sheriff's office said.

"This tribute to Sergeant Brian LaVigne is one that will be ever-present amongst those who come into contact with K9 Roy," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "While we continue to heal as an agency after losing Sergeant LaVigne last year, I know that K9 Roy will be a constant reminder of the legacy he left behind when his life was cruelly taken from us.

"It is an honor that the LaVigne family has allowed us to use his name to always remember the loving man, husband, father, and friend Sergeant LaVigne was to us all."

K-9 Roy, whose handler is Deputy Sarah Ernstes — a close friend of the LaVigne family, is a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix, the sheriff's office said. He specializes in drug searches.