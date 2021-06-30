Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office remembers K-9 Triton

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is saying goodbye to one of its K-9s.
The sheriff's office says K-9 Triton died this week from "unforeseen natural causes."
K-9 Triton's name was fitting since he worked with his partner Master Deputy Service to patrol Port of Tampa Bay.
The 7-year-old K-9 was in explosives detection and protected Port of Tampa Bay from any potential threats, the sheriff's office shared in a Facebook post.
When he wasn't at work, K-9 Triton loved belly scratches and playing with all eight of his four-legged brothers and sisters his family had rescued, the sheriff's office said.
"Thank you for your service K-9 Triton, you will be missed. We know you will continue to watch over Deputy Service and Port of Tampa Bay," the sheriff's office wrote in its post.
- Number of dead in Surfside condo building collapse rises to 12
- Miami Herald: Contractor noticed damage underneath pool deck at Surfside condo just before collapse
- In collapsed building's twin, most people are staying put
- Tampa Bay Lightning could join elite list of NHL teams to win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter