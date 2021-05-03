Man indicted on first-degree murder, accused of killing 8-year-old boy after abusing him with belt

According to a press release, the decision allows Covington to be prosecuted for the child's intentional murder.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tyrone Covington, 40, has been indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's 8-year-old son.

According to a press release from the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office, the decision allows Covington to be prosecuted for the child's intentional murder.

Covington was first placed behind bars in February after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says his abuse of the child with a belt led to the child's death.

Deputies initially responded to a call in October 2020 when the child's mom dialed 911 asking for help as her son was having trouble breathing and became unresponsive, according to a press release.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where deputies say doctors found several areas of contusions, welts, scarring, and small lacerations on his lower back.

Attempts to save the child were unsuccessful; and he died one day later, according to the sheriff's office.

Through interviews, detectives say they discovered Covington abused the boy with a belt and an autopsy report found the child's death was the result of blunt trauma and was ruled a homicide.