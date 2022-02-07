Hillsborough deputies search for 2 girls considered 'missing and endangered'

SUN CITY, Fla. — Have you seen Adriana and Lilly? The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it's searching for the missing sisters.
According to authorities, Adrianna, 14, and Lilly Crouch, 11, were reported missing early Monday morning. Law enforcement says the two girls are believed to have left their Sun City home on their own.
Both sisters are described as 5-foot-4 with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.