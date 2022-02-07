Hillsborough deputies search for 2 girls considered 'missing and endangered'

🚨HAVE YOU SEEN THESE CHILDREN? 🚨



HCSO is looking for 2 missing and endangered children. February 7, 2022, around 5 a.m., 14yo Adriana Crouch and her 11yo sister, Lilly, were reported missing from their Sun City home.



Anyone with info, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200. pic.twitter.com/OJbcvvqp9a