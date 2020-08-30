Have you seen Damian? Hillsborough County deputies searching for missing 1-year-old boy

Detectives have been unable to locate Damian Tavares or the guardian to verify he is OK.

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missign 1-year-old boy.

Damian Tavares, 1, was last seen around 2 a.m. on Aug. 25 at his home in Brandon near the intersection of Columbus Drive and Williams Road, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said he left with one of his guardians in a 2016 Gray Nissan Altima with a Florida license plate of: JWDH80.

Detectives have been unable to locate Tavares or the guardian to verify he is OK. No description of the child was given by deputies.

"There have been no known made threats toward the child, but our detectives need to make sure that he is being taken care of and is in good health," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

