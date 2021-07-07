Have you seen John? Deputies searching for missing 88-year-old Hillsborough County man

The sheriff's office says John Lopez suffers from dementia.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 88-year-old man from Town 'N' Country.

According to deputies, John Andrew Lopez suffers from dementia and has not been seen since 12:30 p.m. on July 7.

Lopez is reported to have been last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve dress shirt with blue jeans and a hat with a Manchester United logo on it.

Deputies add the 88-year-old could be driving a 2017 Silver Honda CRV with a Florida license plate of HVVA76.

"We are urging anyone who spots Mr. Lopez to please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We are diligently trying to locate him and return him safely to his home and family."

Anyone with information on Lopez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.