Hillsborough County

Have you seen Marc? Deputies searching for missing 53-year-old man

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Marc Byron

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing 53-year-old man. 

Deputies say Marc Byron was last seen between 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m Sunday after he walked away from his home on Balfour Road, in Tampa and did not return.

Byron is considered endangered due to having the mental capacity of a 10-year-old, according to a press release.

He was last seen wearing a plain white shirt, dark blue shorts, a red baseball hat, and black high top sneakers. Deputies say he could also go by the name of George, which he sometimes refers to himself as.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

