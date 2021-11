The sheriff's office says Tyler Highsmith, 14, left his home on Leland Hawes Road around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. โ€” The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a teen missing from his Thonotosassa home.

Deputies say Tyler Highsmith, 14, left his home on Leland Hawes Road around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

He is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and 115 pounds with blonde, curly shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows where Tyler may be is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.