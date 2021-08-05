Have you seen Mary? Deputies search for missing woman in Hillsborough County

The sheriff's office says Mary Cox, 88, was last seen driving northbound on U.S. Highway 19 in a 2006 gold Mercury Marquis.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 88-year-old woman they say is missing and endangered.

Mary Cox was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday when leaving the parking lot of the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, located on the 13000 block of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say she was seen a few hours later driving northbound on U.S. Highway 19 near State Road 52 in a gold 2006 Mercury Marquis with a Florida license plate of 4391UM. Her car is said to have a trailer hitch on the back covered with a tennis ball.

Mary is described as 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds with blonde/gray hair and blue eyes. The sheriff's office says she has undiagnosed dementia.

"Mrs. Cox's family is very worried and fears she may be lost," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Our deputies are doing everything they can to locate her, but we urge anyone who believes they may have seen her to please contact us immediately."

Anyone who knows where Mary might be is asked to call the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200.