Hillsborough County

Police: Person dead after car found in Hillsborough River

Officers are still on the scene and gathering information.
TAMPA, Fla. — Police say a person is dead after their car was found Sunday afternoon in the Hillsborough River. 

Tampa Police Department says it happened at the Hillsborough River near W Columbus Drive. 

It is still unclear how the car ended up in the river.

Police tell us officers are still on the scene and are still gathering details. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

