Police: Person dead after car found in Hillsborough River

TAMPA, Fla. — Police say a person is dead after their car was found Sunday afternoon in the Hillsborough River.
Tampa Police Department says it happened at the Hillsborough River near W Columbus Drive.
It is still unclear how the car ended up in the river.
Police tell us officers are still on the scene and are still gathering details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
