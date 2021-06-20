Police: Person dead after car found in Hillsborough River

Officers are still on the scene and gathering information.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police say a person is dead after their car was found Sunday afternoon in the Hillsborough River.

Tampa Police Department says it happened at the Hillsborough River near W Columbus Drive.

It is still unclear how the car ended up in the river.

Police tell us officers are still on the scene and are still gathering details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.