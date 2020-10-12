Sheriff: Men arrested for robbery, shooting at deputies

Authorities say they were searching for the men when shots were fired from inside a house.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An attempt to locate those responsible for a late-night robbery led to shots being fired at deputies, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it was contacted Wednesday night by a man who said he was robbed at gunpoint and beaten during a meet-up with people he knew.

Deputies arrived and began searching for those men at a nearby home. That's when they say shots were fired from inside the house.

No deputies were struck, and two of the three men said to be involved exited the home without incident after the sheriff's office announced its presence and demanded the men come outside, according to a press release.

An AR-15 style rifle, 40mm pistol and marijuana were found inside the home, according to law enforcement.

Gerardo Rios, 30, was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, in addition to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

A 17-year-old was also charged with six counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm and petit theft.

But deputies were still searching for a third man.

They say they caught up with Isaiah Hernandez, 30, Thursday for his alleged involvement in the initial robbery. He faces charges of robbery with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and petit theft.

“The life of crime these individuals were living caught up to them last night when our deputies showed up at their door,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I am thankful that none of our deputies were hurt after being shot at by these dangerous individuals who have now been taken off of our streets.”

