Hillsborough School Board looks to make learning more inclusive

Over the next couple of months, board members will develop a strategic plan in an effort to make learning more equitable for all children.

TAMPA, Fla. — There could be some changes in Hillsborough County Schools to make learning more inclusive for students of all backgrounds.

The school board is reviewing the HCPS Strategic Plan, which is supposed to make education more equitable. Tuesday’s workshop was just the beginning of the discussion before they move on to voting on an action plan, probably in April.

The core issue the board is trying to address is that the teaching staff is not representative of the student population. Just 27 percent of staff is Black or Hispanic, while 58 percent of the students are Black or Hispanic.

While the district already recruits from historically Black colleges, the board is looking at ways to expand the opportunities to recruit teachers to add to a more diverse workforce.

Board members are also talking about having a retreat to dive into the issues before they have a meeting to vote later this spring.