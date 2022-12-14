Hillsborough Schools considering new school boundaries, could impact thousands of students

Some students may have to switch schools. The district hired a consultant to determine which schools are being underutilized.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County families got a first look at what new school boundary lines could mean for their students.

In an e-mail sent to parents Tuesday night, the district outlined different scenarios which could affect up to 12 schools and anywhere from 11,000-24,000 students.

Hillsborough County Public Schools is currently undergoing a Boundary Analysis, which looks at current school boundaries, feeder patterns, and school program locations in an effort to balance enrollment throughout the county.

Earlier this year, the district sent a note to parents outlining the problem. In the email, Superintendent Addison Davis pointed out that 24% of the schools are overcrowded, while 44% do not have enough students.

The district hired a consultant team from WXY Studio for $500,000, according to a HCPS spokesperson to conduct the Boundary Analysis, which officially started in September by surveying families.

Survey results revealed overcrowded schools and underutilized schools as the top concerns for survey participants.

Phase II of the analysis starts this month with the launch of the district's boundary webpage, which offers several draft boundary scenarios so families can view the potential impact and provide feedback.

Visit the website here: www.hcps-boundary.org.

In January, the district will host community meetings allowing families, staff, and others to view the boundary scenarios in person and provide online feedback. The School Board will also discuss the possibilities at a workshop on Jan. 31. The board is expected to vote on a decision in late February.

The following schools have been identified for possible repurposing:

Adams Middle School

Chamberlain High School

Cleveland Elementary School

Greco Middle School

Jennings Middle School

Just Elementary School

Kimbell Elementary School

Madison Middle School

McLane Middle School

Monroe Middle School

Morgan Woods Elementary School

Smith Middle School

Any approved change would take effect for the 2023-2024 school year.