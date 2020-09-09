Troopers: No injuries reported after teen crashes into school bus

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a teen without a driver's license crashed into a school bus Wednesday in Hillsborough County.
Troopers said a 16-year-old girl was driving a van with just a learner's permit when she crashed into the back of the bus on US-301 at Bishop Road.
There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash, troopers said.
Nobody was hurt.
The 16-year-old was cited for driving with a learner’s permit without being accompanied by a licensed driver 21 years of age or older and for careless driving.
