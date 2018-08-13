HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- After an investigation by the Tampa Bay Times revealed high levels of lead in drinking water at schools, 10News is continuing to ask questions about lead testing.

The paper claimed the district didn't tell parents about findings for more than a year.

On Aug. 1, we reported that 26 samples across Hillsborough County Schools had high lead concentration levels.

Superintendent Jeff Eakins told 10News the district did notify parents after it fixed fountains and sinks with high lead levels. He says they still need to test 80 percent of schools.

The district wanted to be clear this is a timing issue and has nothing to do with money. They've decided to speed up testing and will finish by December.

Related: Some Florida schools fail to follow federal recommendations for cancer-causing radon

Outside workers will help the certified water testers on staff. They have to test schools in the morning before students arrive so water sits in the pipes for at least six hours.

As for cost -- the district is footing the bill. It'll cost around $130,000 for an outside lab to test the water. Each sample costs $13, and they estimate they'll need about 10,000.

The school board has already spent more than $6,500 to fix or replace fixtures with high levels of lead.

Testing schools for lead isn't mandated by law. The school board said it started this program for the safety of students and staff.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP