Hillsborough County Schools allows more fans to attend high school sports

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis is giving sports fans something to cheer about-- a revised opening of sporting events to a larger number of spectators.

The school district's announcement comes after consultations with health partners at Tampa General Hospital and USF Health, according to the district.

While more people will be allowed to attend high school sporting events, social distancing and face coverings will still be required. Including restricting groups to no larger than 10 people and maintaining a six-foot distance from others.

With the updated guidelines, 400 spectators are now allowed for volleyball games and 1,500 spectators for football games. Participants are no longer required to submit a four-person guest list to attend.

Fans can continue to purchase tickets online and expect paperless entry and cashless concessions and parking.

