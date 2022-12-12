Hillsborough County Schools unveils bilingual hotline

The additional resource aims to help families with enrollment and translation services.

Example video title will go here for this video

Hillsborough County Public Schools unveiled its new bilingual hotline to better serve Spanish-speaking students and families in the school district.

The hotline will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will have Spanish-speaking staff members ready to be of service. The additional resource aims to help families with enrollment, translation services and connecting them to mental health and community services as needed, the school district says.

"We want to make certain that this community knows that we celebrate rich diversity every single day," Superintendent Addison Davis said. "And that we will continue to have outreach opportunities and have a part where every one of our parents are welcomed into this organization."