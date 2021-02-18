Law enforcement says no threat was found after caller says bombs were placed at Hillsborough County schools

School leaders said law enforcement swept every middle school and high school as a precaution and found that the threat was not credible.

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough County Public Schools sent a note to families Thursday saying a person called the sheriff's office and said they had placed bombs on every school campus.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement swept every high school and middle school as a precaution and found that the threat was not credible.

Investigators said the call came in at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The sheriff's office said deputies and officers with the Tampa Police Department stayed at the schools overnight to make sure everything was clear.

School leaders say they take threats like this very seriously and will continue to monitor all the facilities to make sure it's safe.

Law enforcement will investigate who made the call, school district officials said.