Hillsborough Schools: Boundary change discussion still needs more time

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough School District pumped the brakes Tuesday on its planned boundary changes.

But after hearing from parents and community leaders, board members and the superintendent agreed the idea still needs more discussion and delayed any action until well after another workshop which they scheduled for March 9.

Most public speakers at Tuesday’s meeting said there hasn’t been enough time for public input or that the move disproportionately impacts minorities.

“And please don’t penalize us because we don’t go to meetings. We’ve got to go to work to support our kids and then when we come home we’ve got to get them ready to go back to school,” NAACP Tampa Chapter President Yvette Lewis said. “So, just because you don’t see us all at a meeting, don’t penalize us.”

So, instead of voting, Superintendent Addison Davis suggested moving the timeline.

“I look forward to feedback,” Davis said. “Explicit direction and clarity on March 9, and then we will continue to work with dates related to our next time together.”

There are still some board members who question whether the upheaval created by boundary changes is even worth the estimated $12.8 million savings in a budget of nearly $3 billion.

“And I don’t think that we’re just going to get this from a workshop. So, while I agree to pushing this back, and I’ll agree to anything that gives us more time, I still say we need more time than just the end of March to make these decisions,” Board Member Jessica Vaughn said.

Others withheld support for a different reason, suggesting scenario No. 4 doesn’t go far enough when you consider the growing need for classroom space in some of the county’s rapidly growing neighborhoods.

“People don’t wanna talk about this, but this is all comes down to money and making sure that we can provide a quality education no matter where someone goes,” Board Member Nadia Combs said. “For me, when I look at plan four, it’s not substantial enough.”

Since this postponement was unexpected, there was nothing immediately scheduled beyond the board workshop on March 9.