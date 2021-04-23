Hillsborough Schools calls emergency meeting to discuss superintendent's future, financial crisis

Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran gave the school district 20 days to come up with a budget or risk the state taking over.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board held a special meeting Friday, talking about the future of the district and its superintendent Addison Davis.

Board members were presented with a survey from the Hillsborough Association of School Administrators (HASA). It included 20 questions centering on whether principals and other top educators had lost confidence in Davis’s leadership.

Some members gave it tremendous weight. Others suggested it was open to manipulation.

“I mean you could vote as many times as you wanted to. You could go in and fill it out as many times as you wanted to,” Board Member Henry Washington said of the survey.

“But my concern is without those expectations is if your leadership is a good fit for our district,” said Board Member Vanessa Vaughn.

The survey results show a lack of morale and strong disapproval on topics ranging from communication to handling of the district’s financial crisis, and insensitivity when dealing with layoffs and COVID-19 protocols.

“This survey,” said Board Member Stacy Hahn, “is another data point to support our concerns.”

Davis acknowledged issues with communications as 1,000 teachers have been told their jobs would be eliminated but spent nearly 15 minutes responding by running through a long list of innovations accomplishments in response to COVID-19, and a financial shortfall of $100 million.

“Superintendent Davis we’re going to have to close up soon,” said Board Chair Lynn Gray.

“I’ve just got a couple more minutes,” said Davis. “I’m sorry but I just want to be able to tell the story because openly there have been many, many hurdles.”

Board Member Melissa Snively felt Davis’s defense was unnecessary, and perhaps backfired.

“I think most people tuned you out about halfway through that speech,” said Snively. “I think people just want you to acknowledge how they feel right now. And apologize for the mistakes you made and promises that you’re going to do better. And I think that’s really all you had to say.”

The board also discussed a letter from Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, telling the district to get its financial house in order over the next 20 days or face a possible takeover by the state.

Some board members see that as unfair since they’re not allowed to include projected reimbursement for millions spent on COVID-19 expenses even though that’s widely expected to happen.

“It’s like somebody asking you to borrow money and then promising that it will be returned,” said Board Member Karen Perez, “And then putting your household in a financial issue because they don’t return the money to you.”

Board members also heard from the assistant superintendent and the district’s lawyer who explained what would happen if the state were to take over the district, and who would be in charge. A move the board could challenge in court.

Board members want a financial plan ready to go in the next two weeks.

So far, Davis’s job doesn’t appear to be on the chopping block. But on Tuesday they’ll discuss what they’re calling a “professional development plan” for the superintendent - laying out expectations for changes in his approach to leading the district forward.