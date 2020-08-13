Florida rejects Hillsborough County Schools' online-only plan; superintendent to speak today

The school board voted last week to start the school year online-only for four weeks. Then came a battle with the Florida Department of Education.

Hillsborough County Public Schools submitted an amended plan to the Florida Department of Education, in an effort to start school totally online for the first four weeks of class. But, 10 Tampa Bay has learned that addendum has been rejected.

Two school board members, Karen Perez and Steve Cona, confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay that Florida has rejected the district's addendum to go online-only for the first month of the school year.

The board members said Superintendent Addison Davis will hold a news conference around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to update parents on district options for the 2020-21 school year.

The school board voted last week to start online-only for the first four weeks of the school year, which starts Aug. 24. Then came a battle with the FLDOE, which said the district “needs to follow the law” and guidelines set in the state’s emergency order.

That order requires all districts to offer in-person learning at brick-and-mortar school buildings. The FLDOE said Hillsborough’s vote violates the order and in a letter sent Friday evening gave the district three options to move forward:

Follow the plan previously approved Submit an amended plan that follows the guidelines laid out by the state Withdraw the original plan and proceed “under the existing statutory framework”

The district submitted its amendment plan to go online-only. Now, school board members said the amended plan has been rejected.

The district has previously pointed to a section of the state’s order that appeared to give school officials some leeway on whether to reopen their buildings. District spokeswoman Tanya Arja said “the order provides the options of not opening brick and mortar ‘subject to advice or orders of the Florida Department of Health, (or) local departments of health.’”

Arja said the board made the “informed decision” to start the school year online-only after hearing from public health experts about the impact of COVID-19 in the area. Now, the district will likely be forced to change course again.

The district was informed this week that it could lose $23 million worth of funding from the FLDOE if it continued with its plan to reopen school online-only for the first month. A spokesperson for the Department of Education said the figure is the difference between funding for students in traditional schools versus students who are learning full time in a remote situation.

Superintendent Davis traveled to Tallahassee on Tuesday to advocate for the district's case for reopening online-only for four weeks. The trip came a day after the district said it "explicitly" followed the state's emergency order.

The next day, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran appeared at a discussion on reopening schools at the White House, boasting to President Donald Trump of the state's order to let kids back into classrooms.

Corcoran has said that all of his children will be returning to in-person learning. He and Gov. Ron DeSantis have emphasized wanting to give families the choice in how to send students back to school.

Noting that Florida has the largest virtual school system in the country, Corcoran said he respects the decisions of parents who want to keep their children learning at home for now. But, he also called it a "second-tier education."