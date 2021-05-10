Hillsborough schools receive $101 million from federal stimulus, avoid financial takeover from state

Superintendent Davis said state leaders agreed to release funds to school districts that spent money from the first stimulus package.

TAMPA, Fla. — After weeks of uncertainty, Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis announced the district will receive $101 million of federal stimulus money, easing the financial outlook.

The district will now avoid state receivership, which is when the Florida Department of Education takes over financial control of a school district.

Superintendent Davis met with state leaders in Tallahassee more than a week ago to discuss the financial crisis and immediate needs of the district. Davis and school board members had previously said if the state released the emergency relief funds from previous COVID stimulus packages, Hillsborough County Schools would be able to balance their budget.

On Monday, Davis and School Board Chair Lynn Gray announced the state released a portion of the ESSER II (Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief) funds, which allows the district to meet its financial obligations through June 30th.

Due to state requirements, $14.4 million must be given to district charter schools leaving HCPS with $86.5 million which can be used on allowable expenses, including to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.

Superintendent Davis said a large portion of the money will be used to close the education gap created by the pandemic and bolster mental health resources for students across the district.

Hillsborough Schools is still owed roughly $114 million from ESSER II funds and another $400 million from the American Rescue Plan.

This does not change the district's decision to eliminate 1,500 staff positions in April, but Davis said they are looking for career opportunities for the 95 employees who lost their jobs.

The school board will hold a special meeting Tuesday to share the district's financial plan with the public.