Search underway for missing boater in Hillsborough County

He was last seen when dropped off at a dock near the area of US-301 and East Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard the night before.



On scene, deputies found a capsized jon boat in the canal and located fishing gear nearby, according to a press release. HCSO's Dive Team and Aviation Unit are currently searching the area.



At this time, detectives do not see any indication of foul play.



"An extensive search is underway to try and find this fisherman who went out for the evening, as his family says he normally does," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We can only imagine the family's anguish as they wait for answers. Our skilled team is combing the area, and our divers will be back out in the morning to continue the search efforts."



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.