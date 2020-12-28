Search underway for missing boater in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say went missing while fishing in the Bypass Canal.
Deputies say family members contacted the sheriff's office around 4 a.m. Sunday after failed attempts to get in contact with the fisherman.
He was last seen when dropped off at a dock near the area of US-301 and East Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard the night before.
On scene, deputies found a capsized jon boat in the canal and located fishing gear nearby, according to a press release. HCSO's Dive Team and Aviation Unit are currently searching the area.
At this time, detectives do not see any indication of foul play.
"An extensive search is underway to try and find this fisherman who went out for the evening, as his family says he normally does," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We can only imagine the family's anguish as they wait for answers. Our skilled team is combing the area, and our divers will be back out in the morning to continue the search efforts."
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.
- Lawmakers press Trump on relief bill as jobless aid expires
- Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man accused of killing a Tampa woman
- US Attorney: Suspect in downtown Nashville bombing died in blast
- Here's who won't get a second stimulus check, if COVID relief bill is signed
- US service member from Florida charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3
- Here's what holiday items you can and can't recycle
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter