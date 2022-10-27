Hillsborough deputies search for missing man with autism

He was last seen Thursday morning.

VALRICO, Fla. — Have you seen this missing person?

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 20-year-old man diagnosed with autism, the agency explained in a news release. He was last seen at around 7:30 a.m. near the area of Coopers Hawk Court and Whispering Leaf Trail in Valrico.

Although he is 20 years old, the sheriff's office said he acts more like a 12-year-old.