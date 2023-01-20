Detectives looking for more victims in connection to man accused of kidnapping, robbery, rape

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Dandre McNeil is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man authorities call a "serial kidnapper" is behind bars for multiple crimes including armed kidnapping, robbery and sexual battery, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office believes there are more victims out there.

The sheriff's office said at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 25-year-old Dandre McNeil approached a person in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa apartment complex with a gun and forced them to enter their car.

"McNeil made his victim drive him to multiple locations and retrieve an undisclosed amount of money, before finally leaving his victim at the intersections of East Hillsborough Avenue and Orient Road," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Through an investigation, detectives connected McNeil to the kidnapping and robbery and he was arrested on Jan. 19.

As the sheriff's office dug deeper, they were able to attach McNeil to a similar incident that happened on Jan. 2, just over two weeks earlier, at the Allegro Palm Condominiums in Riverview, according to authorities.

On that day, McNeil is accused of approaching another person with a gun and attempting to rob them and then forcing the person into their car. That victim was able to escape without being hurt, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports.

The sheriff's office and Seminole Police Department were also able to tie McNeil to another case in which he is accused of armed kidnapping, robbery and rape of a third person on Jan. 7 in the Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Casino parking garage.

McNeil faces a multitude of charges including battery, armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon and sexual battery. He remains behind bars without bond, jail records show.

"This is an individual who has no respect of the law or persons he victimizes," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the victims who endured these horrific crimes. If there are any other victims out there, please come forward, and let us find you the help you may need."