Hillsborough Sheriff helps rescue 11 people from sinking boat

The family's boat lost power and began taking on water near the Davis Island Yacht Club.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, including Sheriff Chad Chronister, rescued a family from a sinking boat Sunday afternoon.

Chronister was on patrol with the marine unit for the Tampa Bay AirFest during the flight of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels when they received a call about a sinking vessel, the sheriff's office said in a press release. A Plant City family of 11 aboard a boat lost power at around 3:30 p.m. and began taking on water near the Davis Island Yacht Club.

Marine unit deputies and Chronister were able to help the family, including several children, to safety, the sheriff's office said.

"There was no hesitancy on behalf of the brave men and women of the HCSO Marine Unit, and other agencies, in working together to bring this family back to shore," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.