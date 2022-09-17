Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office annual run raises $20k for at-risk youth

"Sheriff Chad Chronister’s Ultimate Run" kicked off Saturday morning outside Temple Terrace Elementary School.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — More than 600 runners and local law enforcement officers laced up their sneakers and hit the road to raise money for children in Hillsborough County.

Formerly known as the Ranch Run, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has been hosting an annual race for more than 15 years to raise money for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Charities Inc.

15k, 10k, 5k and a 1-mile family walk were offered Saturday.

This year the department raised $20,000 total, $10,000 each for Children with A Vision and Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, which offer educational opportunities for at-risk youth.

“It’s critical to build that community engagement…If you can have that team-building experience and at the same time raise money for an amazing cause, it’s an exciting day for us,” said Sheriff Chronister.

