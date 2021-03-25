Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announces unit to help those who experience or witness serious crimes

The Victims Specialist Unit will help bridge the gap and provide assistance to those in need in a faster and easier manner.

Anyone who witnesses or experiences a serious crime in Hillsborough County can now seek support through a newly formed unit at the sheriff's office.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the creation of the Victims Specialist Unit after receiving a federal grant allowing the sheriff's office to hire three specialists.

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office remains dedicated to treating all victims with respect, compassion, and dignity," it wrote in a press release.

The specialists will provide the following assistance and support to those in need:

Counseling on legal rights

Case management assistance

Arranging accommodations for meetings and court hearings

Serving as a point of contact with criminal justice entities

Fostering cooperation between all involved parties

"We are here for them and we're a listening ear," Victim Specialist Jena Rundus said. "We're going to be support for them."

To start, the sheriff's office says the team of advocates will respond primarily to help those who have been sexually battered, families of homicide victims and witnesses of serious crimes.

"It's really important to provide services, Victim Specialist Carrie Brown said. "There's a lot of times that they're unaware of the things that are available in their community."

Chronister hopes the unit will help bridge the gap and provide assistance to those in need in a faster and easier manner.

"We've found many times that victims are dealing with trauma while trying to navigate what resources are available to help. Our advocates can help bridge the gap, and get them the help they need faster and easier than if they were doing it alone," he said.

If you or someone you know has been experienced a crime, you are asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813)247-8200.