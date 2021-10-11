Unmarked Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cruiser hits pedestrian

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was seriously injured when he was hit Monday morning by an unmarked cruiser with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
It happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on Nebraska Avenue, south of Lambright Street.
Florida Highway Patrol says the 45-year-old Tampa man walked into the unit's path and was not in a crosswalk. He was taken to a Tampa Bay area hospital, where his condition is listed as critical.
Nebraska Avenue was temporarily shut down in both directions, south of Sligh Avenue and north of Hanna Avenue. Drivers should seek alternate routes.