Unmarked Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cruiser hits pedestrian

FHP troopers say he wasn't in a crosswalk.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was seriously injured when he was hit Monday morning by an unmarked cruiser with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on Nebraska Avenue, south of Lambright Street.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 45-year-old Tampa man walked into the unit's path and was not in a crosswalk. He was taken to a Tampa Bay area hospital, where his condition is listed as critical.