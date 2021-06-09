Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office honors staff with awards ceremony

From promotions to retirements, the sheriff's office quarterly awards ceremony had it all.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office took some time Wednesday morning to honor its deputies with its quarterly awards ceremony.

Several employees were recognized for their heroic acts, dedication and the way they "touched the hearts of many after decades of service."

Deputies that have served with the sheriff's office for decades, reaching up to 30 years, were also recognized during the ceremony.

"After such a challenging year, not just for our community, but the entire world, join us as we honor and recognize the accomplishments of our team," the sheriff's office wrote.

Master Deputy Rodney Baker was among those highlighted for their service as they enter retirement. The sheriff's office says Baker has served the community for 23 years and set a record after being the school resource deputy for Plant City High School for 18 years.

"In addition to fulfilling his key responsibilities, our deputy also served as a fatherly figure, providing guidance to advice to this impressionable and at times rebellious age group," the sheriff's office said.

Community partners like those at Idlewild Baptist Church were honored during Wednesday's ceremony. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office thanked the pastors there for embracing its team "during our darkest time."

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office added that the church opened its doors to them and gave them a safe space to honor and mourn fallen Master Corporal Brian LaVigne earlier this year.

To close the event, Sheriff Chad Chronister too a moment to thank everyone for their support and left them with a closing message:

"We will keep working, every day, through training, through better equipment, through whatever it takes to earn your trust each and every day, one relationship at a time."

You can watch the entire ceremony below:

HCSO Quarterly Awards Ceremony WATCH NOW: #teamHCSO’s 2nd Quarterly Awards Ceremony for 2021. After such a challenging year, not just for our community, but the entire world, join us as we honor and recognize the accomplishments of our team. Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 9, 2021