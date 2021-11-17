Hillsborough County allows sheriff's office to expand 'Eye on Crime' camera network

The cameras have been around since 2010.

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough County commissioners have given the county's sheriff’s office the green light to expand its “Eye on Crime“ camera network.

The cameras have been around since 2010. And, now, thanks to a grant, the agency is looking to expand the network to nine additional locations.

“Expanding to intersections that our deputies would feel that it’s going to continue to serve our community and keep an eye on crime,” said HCSO Spokesperson Jessica Lang.

Hillsborough commissioners gave the sheriff's office permission to use more of the county’s public utility poles and right of ways to mount the cameras, which peer down at intersections law enforcement considers high crime areas.

Of course, the vast majority of people who walk past the cameras aren’t criminals at all. And so, since the program’s inception, the sheriff’s office has faced questions and criticism when it comes to privacy.

“It starts off a little bit, then it gets a little more and a little more. Before you know it, we’re under you know, Big Brother is watching us,” said John, who lives near a concentration of existing cameras. “So, that’s the problem.”

“If you ain’t in my house, you know what I’m saying? I ain’t got no problem with it,” said neighbor Timothy Lane.

“These are not cameras to peer into or invade anyone’s privacy. Those cameras are there for protection and to keep an eye on crime,” said Lang.

HCSO points to the “Eye on Crime” network’s success. According to the agency, last year, 226 stolen vehicles worth more than $3.4 million were recovered. 219 people were arrested.

And since its inception, “Eye on Crime” has helped solve hundreds of cases, they say, including a homicide.

“The camera is good over there, but they don’t do nothing,” said Angel Castro, whose church sits across the street from one of the cameras.

He and other neighbors question the program’s effectiveness. Crime, they say, still happens every day - right in front of the cameras.

“They come over here, and they do sex, they sell drugs, they hang out. They pee. They pulled her pants down and pee there,” said neighbor Orlando Lugo.

The Sheriff’s office says it’s narrowing the list of where the nine new cameras will go. Those locations will then be tested to make sure they can get a clear signal.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is already more than 100 Eye on Crime cameras located at intersections throughout Hillsborough County.