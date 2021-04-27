Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to hold ceremony honoring fallen deputies

Attorney General Ashley Moody will be the guest speaker for the ceremony, which will include a flyover and 21-gun salute.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it will hold an event to honor all the men and women who've died in the line of duty throughout the agency's history.

A memorial ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the agency's headquarters, according to a news release. Friends and family of 17 fallen deputies will attend, as well as community members.

Among the deputies who will be remembered is Sgt. Brian LaVigne. He was one shift away from retirement when he was killed in the line of duty in January. The 54-year-old had been with the sheriff's office for 30 years and is survived his wife and two adult children.

"It is our shared responsibility to never forget the men and women whose names are etched on the Fallen Heroes Memorial, as the impact of these 17 fallen deputies is immeasurable," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "I pray that the families of our heroes will find comfort in this ceremony and know that the legacy of their loved ones will live on forever."

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will be the guest speaker for the ceremony, which will include a flyover and 21-gun salute.