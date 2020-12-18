Hillsborough State Attorney launches new dashboard to promote transparency, build trust

It shows what’s working, and what’s not.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One of the key demands from community activists over this past summer was for more transparency when it comes to police and the criminal justice system.

Now, Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has launched a dashboard that pulls back the curtain on what’s working and what’s not, where justice is being served, and where it could still use some attention.

“Transparency builds trust. It’s that simple,” Warren said. “How well are we doing to reduce crime? Reduce recidivism? Stand up for victims? Promote consistency? Use taxpayer resources effectively?"

The dashboard, broken into three categories, is updated monthly, quarterly, or yearly depending upon when statistics become available.

It shows what’s working, and what’s not.

For example, updated statistics suggest success with Hillsborough’s juvenile intervention programs, but also reveal a recent divergence with more crime in Hillsborough’s poorest communities.

“At the end of the day the data is what it is,” Warren said. “And the good the bad and the ugly, we will reveal to the public so that we can find solutions to move forward on things that aren’t working well.”

Perhaps most importantly, for many, the dashboard helps to measure racial and economic disparities when it comes to arrests and prosecutions.

“I am very pleased with it. The transparency, the openness with it,” said Tampa’s NAACP President Yvette Lewis.

Lewis gives the new dashboard a nine out of 10. She says she would like to see some of the criteria used to identify poor versus wealthier communities.

But the information, which Lewis says used to take frustrating months to gather, and endless public records requests is now available for anyone to see on the Hillsborough State Attorney’s website.

“People need to know the truth because the truth will get us to the next point,” Lewis said. “It will give us an opportunity to see what we need to fix and what we need to correct.”

The state attorney’s office wants to create a full-time position to update the dashboard and expand it to include even more data in the future.

It’s the first of its kind in the state. And for now, one of only a handful in the nation.

Warren says his office has been working on the dashboard for close to two years-- long before this summer’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations and community demands for more transparency.

But the timing, everyone seems to agree, could not be better.

“They not only just open the door and let people in, but they opened the windows,” Lewis said. “They took the blinds off the windows, so we are looking in and looking to see what’s going on.”

“And the hope,” Warren said.“Is that members of the community look at it, and then engage with us to try to find solutions.”

