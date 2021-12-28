Have you seen this car? Deputies say it was used to steal a camper on Christmas Day

Deputies say two men drove the white Mercury Mountaineer into an Extra Space Storage facility to take the camper.

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are asking for help identifying a car they say was used to steal a camper and trailer on Christmas Day.

The sheriff's office says the trailer was taken around 1:30 p.m. Saturday when a white Mercury Mountaineer entered the Extra Space Storage located at 1759 W. Brandon Blvd.

Two men first removed an open trailer with Florida tag NCDE82 and returned around 10 p.m. to take a white 2005 Keystone Springdale camper with Alaska tag 1742RP, according to the report.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.