Hillsborough County

Have you seen this car? Deputies say it was used to steal a camper on Christmas Day

Deputies say two men drove the white Mercury Mountaineer into an Extra Space Storage facility to take the camper.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are asking for help identifying a car they say was used to steal a camper and trailer on Christmas Day.

The sheriff's office says the trailer was taken around 1:30 p.m. Saturday when a white Mercury Mountaineer entered the Extra Space Storage located at 1759 W. Brandon Blvd.  

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Two men first removed an open trailer with Florida tag NCDE82 and returned around 10 p.m. to take a white 2005 Keystone Springdale camper with Alaska tag 1742RP, according to the report.

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

