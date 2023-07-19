Former Hillsborough County superintendent joins consulting company

Addison Davis officially stepped away from his superintendent duties on July 14.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Former Hillsborough County Public School Superintendent Addison Davis has decided his next step in his career — and it is not with another school district.

Davis will join Stategos Group, which is a national education management consulting firm, the company said in a news release.

The company says Davis will bring his knowledge and experience gained as an educating leader.

“Addison's commitment to students, teachers, and the American education system, accelerates our mission of helping students thrive in their living and learning," Strategos Group Managing Partner Adam Giery said in a statement. "Addison's arrival fulfills a goal to be the Nation's only management consultancy with a partnership comprised of every major role in the American education ecosystem. We thank Addison, his wife, Natalie, and their daughters, Madisyn and Kaitlyn, for their trust and belief in our mission."

The former superintendent's role at his new job will be in the business transaction advisory practice where he will support district partners and education organizations, the news release mentioned.

“The mission to positively impact student performance and outcomes is an instrumental part of who I am as a practitioner," Davis said in a statement. "Over the last 25 years, I have dedicated my time, efforts, and energy to driving the most ambitious educational strategies that have led to transformational results for students both inside and outside the classroom.”

Davis officially stepped away from his superintendent duties on July 14. His departure came amid divisive talks of boundary changes that could impact thousands of students. Just a couple of years ago, Hillsborough County was in danger of its finances being taken over by the state after budget woes.

In 2021, the school district said half of its failing schools improved to a "C" or higher grade.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis was one of several Florida superintendents who clashed with Gov. Ron DeSantis over mask mandates in schools.